TxDOT responds to overpass damage concerns

There have been several occasions where a tractor trailer has gotten stuck underneath an overpass in Laredo.

File photo: Tractor Trailer gets stuck underneath I-35 overpass on Mann Road

This past Thursday, a semi-truck got stuck underneath the I-35 overpass on Mann Road and Santa Ursula, which caused traffic delays.

After hearing some concerns from the community on whether anyone checks these overpasses for damages, we reached out to TxDOT for a response.

TxDOT officials say the bridges are inspected regularly and in most cases, tractor trailers hit the bridges due to failure to adhere to height clearances.

Officials say if bridges are not structurally sound, they would have closed them down by now.