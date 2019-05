The Texas Department of Transportation channeled Adam Sandler’s Water Boy over the weekend.

In an effort to keep the roadways safe during Mother’s Day, officials put a quote on the electric sign saying “Mama say buckle up Bobby Boucher” and “Be Safe, Drive Smart, Love Mama”.

A Twitter user identified as Robert Carlile took the picture of the sign and tweeted Adam Sandler.

TxDOT has been known to use humorous quotes, especially during special events.