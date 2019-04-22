TxDOT to discuss Texas-Mexico Master plan

A public meeting on the challenges of moving goods between Texas and Mexico is taking place on Monday.

In collaboration and partnership with the Border Trade Advisory Committee, TxDOT is working with U.S. and Mexican agencies and stakeholders to update the Texas-Mexico Border Transportation Master Plan.

The master plan will identify the cross-border challenges of moving people and goods and will include analysis of existing transportation systems such as roadways, transits, pedestrians, and others.

The plan will analyze current and future transportation strategies.

The public is invited to listen in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the TAMIU Zaffirini Student Success Center.