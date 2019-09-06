TxDOT to install delineators on Mann Road exit

For those looking to hit the road next week, there will be a slight change in traffic flow along I-35.

A presentation by TxDot during this week's City Council meeting detailed several collisions on the northbound Mann Road exit.

Officials say the crashes were mainly due to the traffic exiting the highway attempting to take a sharp right onto Esperanza Drive.

As a result, TxDOT has decided to install dividers on the solid white lines to prevent more accidents.

On Thursday our cameras were able to catch several drivers making that dangerous turn.

Raul Leal with TxDOT says this change is not going to affect mobility, but it’s going to keep people from getting in front of traffic and getting t-boned.

The delineators will be installed on Monday overnight and will be completed Tuesday morning.