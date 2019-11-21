TxDot completes construction on Loop 20 overpass

It's been two years that TxDot has been working on the project of the overpass on Loop 20 by the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks.

Thursday, they held a ceremony that signified the completion of the project.

The project consisted of the widening of the existing mainlines on Loop 20, and adding a pedestrian bridge, that allows people to cross safely to the shopping center nearby, that goes right over the railroad tracks.

"It's an intricate project because if you can imagine, you've got a bridge and then you have to widen that bridge,” said Raul Leal from the Texas Department of Transportation. “You have to make sure that the structure down below is adequate to hold up the new weight of the expansion.”

In addition, there are new frontage roads and ramps that go alongside north and south bound.

TxDot says the project will help traffic flow, especially when there are events held at the SAC on Highway 359.

The cost of the project was $25 million, paid by state and federal funding.