TxDOT International Bridge inspections

Hundreds of vehicles and tractor trailers cross Laredo port of entry every single day, which is why the City of Laredo is making sure that all international bridges are safe.

The City is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to inspect the structure of all international bridges.

These routine inspections are done every two years, and are required in order to stay in compliance with federal regulations.

“We are basically just making sure that the structure is safe, that there is no structure that might be damaged,” said Ramon Chavez, City of Laredo Engineer. “In those cases, there will be a report generated in order for us to make sure that we comply."

They are looking at bridges one and two, the Colombia and the World Trade Bridges.

The City of Laredo will receive a report within 90 days to see how the structures are doing and they will notify the City in the report if they need to fix anything.