Typical September Weather, Hotter Midweek

Drier air has moved in aloft, above a still moist atmosphere below about 5,000' altitude. The atmosphere as a whole may dry out a little more during the weekend with less in the way of scattered showers. A weak disturbance in the gulf may reach far enough to the west to bring a slight chance of a sea breeze shower Monday. Warmer air will build aloft midweek with hotter temperatures as result.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the mid 90's. A slight chance of a scattered sea breeze shower Monday, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Friday, high in the upper 90's to near 100.