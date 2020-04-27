Tyson Foods: Food Supply Chain is Breaking"

A frightening warning from one of the nation's top meat companies about the food supply chain in the United States.

This was already a major concern on many consumers' minds, now those concerns may soon turn into reality.

"The food supply chain is breaking”, that’s a warning from Tyson Foods released in the New York Times on Sunday.

It comes after one of the country's largest meat processors closed a massive pork processing plant in Iowa because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The letter from Tyson’s president says, "There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed."

NBC News spoke to one Tyson worker at that Iowa plant, who concealed their identity.

"They didn't have enough material mask and things like that, to provide to us so they would start giving us different types of rags and stuff that they had washed and cleaned.

Tyson responded saying, “We've been working diligently to protect our team members - early on we allowed workers to bring their own masks and we even supplied some until we could secure surgical-style coverings which we now require all team members to wear. - adding : "We aren't aware of any ambulance visits to the plant for COVID-19 related reasons."

NBC News has not been able to independently confirm the presence of ambulances at the Tyson plants.

Tyson's Waterloo Plant, one of several closed across the country.

Shut down by beef, pork, and poultry companies - trying to contain virus outbreaks.

Colin Woodall, the CEO of the National Cattleman's Beef Association fears things are only going to get worse.

Woodwall, "If we start to see panic buying much like we did during the first two weeks of this pandemic, then yes, we're going to have an issue on our hands, there's no doubt about it."

Meat processors say that they do have beef, chicken and pork in their freezers, but the longer that the meat processing plants are closed, the faster the nation's meat supply will dwindle.