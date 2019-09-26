UISD warning parents of dangers of vaping

One school district is taking serious actions to protect students' health in light of the recent spotlight on the dangers of vaping.

This week, the United Independent School District sent a letter home to parents explaining how vaping devices can look like everyday items.

The district is asking parents to keep a close eye on their children and the contents of their backpack.

Next week parents can attend a parenting session where they can learn what to look out for.

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at Gonzalez Middle School.

The session will include a presentation from a licensed chemical dependency counselor and all parents are invited to attend to have any questions answered.

The district is also inviting students and parents to report any suspicious activity regarding vaping to Campus Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.