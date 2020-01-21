UISD releases statement regarding Valentines Day

United ISD officials have released a statement ahead of Valentines Day regarding deliveries made to campuses.

"Dear UISD Parent,

The District recognizes the significance of Valentine’s Day customs such as sending flowers/gifts to a friend or a loved one. While it is preferable that students receive these gifts at home, it has been determined that students may receive deliveries at their designated campus during regular school hours.

In our attempts to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment, we respectfully request that all senders of gifts follow the guidelines below when selecting a gift for delivery.

• No messengers in costume or disguise

• No glass/ceramic containers (vases, baskets, etc.)

• No balloons

• No item (toys, novelties, plush toys, etc.) taller than 2 feet

• No live animals/pets

• Any item considered distractive or inappropriate by campus administration

• No deliveries after 2:00 p.m.

Regrettably, campuses will be unable to assume responsibility for the storage, care, and delivery of all items. Therefore, individual recipients will be required to sign for receipt of their gift.

Once again, the District prefers that deliveries for Valentine’s Day be made at home and we thank you in advance for your cooperation in assisting us in providing a safer environment in our school facilities.

Should you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact your respective campus administrator."