UISD considers online classes for students at home

With kids out of school for another two weeks, public school districts are in the process of setting up students with school work they can do at home.

KGNS caught up with officials over at United ISD who say they are now working on a couple of different options. One being providing packets of assignments to each student, and another providing the assignments online.

For students who do not have a device at home, district officials say they may consider providing the student with a device.

Officials say they are working with TEA to come up with the right solution that meets their needs.

"We are a little bit unique, but we're working through all those hoops, and we're trying to get everybody to that same level of playing field and we don't want to miss out on anybody, we don't want to skip anybody, so we just want to let parents know to bare with us, we're working with you all and hopefully you work with us, and we'll get everything out to you soon enough," said Ricardo Rangel, Safety and Crisis Response Manager.

As for seniors who will be graduating this May, Rangel says they are again, working with the Texas Education Agency and will wait to receive direction from them.

The original Spring Break for both United and Laredo ISD students was March 16th through the 20th.

Shortly after, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a complete shutdown of all schools across Texas through April 3rd, which he said could still be extended if necessary.

Unless circumstances change, howeve, students will return to school on Monday, April 6th.