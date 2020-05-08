UISD releases graduation schedule

United Independent School District will hold their graduation ceremonies outdoors this year.



Here's a look at their schedule:

File photo

-United South High School High School will have theirs on Monday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

-LBJ High School will have their's the next day on Tuesday, June 23.



-United High School follows suit on Wednesday, June 24.

- Alexander wraps it all up on Thursday, June 25.



All of these ceremonies will be held at the Student Activity Complex.

Everyone including students, attendees, and staff will be required to cover their faces accordingly as well as follow the guidelines of six feet social distancing and controlling crowd sizes.



We spoke with Gloria Rendon from the district who tells us this is still a plan in progress.

"We still have to practice social distancing, the commissioner's rules do stipulate that you have limited guests or no guests at all. This is just in the planning stages, probably two tickets per graduate, and it has to be assigned seating, very controlled environment. Whereas individuals know where to sit so that there is not a first come first serve and we have a rush of individuals."

There may be changes based on either weather or guidelines put forth by the government.