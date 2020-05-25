UISD will continue remote classes for summer

Although Governor Greg Abbott has allowed public school districts to open for summer, many districts are opting not to.



According to the governor, Texas schools can reopen campuses for in-person summer school starting June 1st, as long as they institute safety protocols like checking students' body temperature each day.



However here in Laredo, United ISD officials say they will not be opening up in person summer classes but will have remote summer classes.



We also reached out to Laredo ISD on whether or not they will reopen for summer, and they are working on a release at this time.