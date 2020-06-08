UISD denounces offensive social media post by students

The United Independent School District is denouncing what many would consider an insensitive and offensive social media image.



The post in question was allegedly made by two unidentified students from United High School that apparently re-enacts the actions resulting in the death of George Floyd.

Officials released a statement to KGNS News saying they encourage students to make smart decisions and hold them accountable for their actions and words at school, in the community, and on social media to the allowable extent.

They go on to say:

"Our student code of conduct ascertains that offensive, racist and inappropriate words, images and behaviors are unacceptable.



The aforementioned students have been dealt with as per district policies."



District officials did not disclose what kind of disciplinary actions were taken.