UISD & AHEC to host 3rd annual Wind symphony concert

A local school district is teaming up with the Area Health Education Center to host a concert that seeks to represent the red, white and blue.

UISD and AHEC will be hosting their 3rd annual Wind Symphony Concert to honor and celebrate all of our local heroes.

Students will perform and sing patriotic music and also march for our local veterans.

This is just one of the many projects that the Area Health Education Center has organized to honor veterans.

The event will take place on Monday, February 3rd at the Student Activity Complex at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-473-7121 or 956-286-1143.