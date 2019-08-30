UISD & Crime Stoppers looking to keep students safe

A local school district wants students to know that authorities are watching you from the ground to the sky.

Laredo Crime Stoppers and the United Independent School District are working together to fight criminal activity on campus.

The UISD Police Chief says some of the common crimes reported are related to vaping, drugs in classrooms and threats on social media.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says they have had a few calls about possible threats and they have investigated those claims and were not able to locate anybody or any actual threat.

Garner goes on to say that it’s up to the professionals to determine whether or not there is an actual threat; however, they do take all of them seriously.

The district says they will also have four drones flying above each of the high schools to keep a watchful eye on students from the sky.