UISD Department of Athletics suspends all non-essential travel games

Due to the growing health concerns on COVID-19 and after careful consideration and discussion with UISD Administration, the UISD Department of Athletics will suspend all non-essential travel and games until further notice.

The UIL has not officially canceled events so they will still be able to play DISTRICT games at this time.

However, all spring sports middle and high school non-district events have been suspended until further notice.

Single game district events such as United vs. LBJ Softball and baseball are still on as scheduled.

Remaining District soccer games are still on as scheduled.

In order to reduce the number of spectators at these district events, we will only play varsity games. No JV & no freshmen games until further notice.

Teams can still practice on campus as usual until our district and the UIL give us further guidance.

We will provide you with all the latest information from UISD and keep you posted on any further developments.