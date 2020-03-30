UISD & LISD extends closure for in-class instruction

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the nation, both school districts are taking preventative measures by extending their closures for in-class instruction.

In a statement from LISD, the district says, for the safety of its students, teachers, and staff, they have decided to extend the temporary closure of its schools through April 24th.

Classes for LISD are expected to resume on Monday, April 27th.

Until then, the district will work very hard to transition to online learning and accommodate those who do not have internet access.

Meanwhile, UISD says it will continue to provide instruction for all grade levels through its Engaged in Learning Hub starting on April 6th.

UISD says it will continue to monitor the situation and may extend the closure beyond April 24th.

During this time both school districts will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch through the Grab and Go program.