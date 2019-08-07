UISD Police Department preparing for a safe and successful school year

With the first day of school exactly one week away, the United Independent School District is getting ready to welcome its students with open arms.

On Tuesday, the district held a back to school event where they thanked their partners in education for all the hard work they do.

Officials say law enforcement officers work endlessly to help keep their school campuses safe from unwanted visitors as well as traffic congestion.

District officials say they expect over 43,000 students this year which is a big task for the district’s police department.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says, the children at UISD are safer than they are at some of their homes. Officers are constantly working to be proactive and are always on the lookout for potential threats.

UISD is the only school district in Texas to include an armed police officer at every campus.

Currently, 90 officers serve on the police force.

The district is expected to open two new schools this year.

The LBJ 9th grade campus, which will be the last one built with the 2013 bond money and a new Salinas Elementary, which brings the total number of schools for the district to 50 campuses for the district.

The first day of school for UISD students is Wednesday, August 14th, while teachers are already hard at work.