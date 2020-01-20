UISD VITA program helping residents file taxes!

It's never too early to start working on filing your taxes and if you need some extra help, you might be able to get them done for free.

That's because all United ISD high school campuses will kick off their no-cost income tax preparation services on Monday.

If you are in the low or moderate-income family bracket, you are invited to stop by any of their high schools.

Students under the guidance of teachers certified by the IRS, will be on-site and available to help.

The service will run all the way through April 15th.

Those looking to take advantage of their services much bring all necessary documents including bank information, ID, and W-2 forms.

The free service will be possible thanks to the collaboration of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA.