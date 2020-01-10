UISD accepting nominations for League of Legends program

In an effort to highlight the achievements of students beyond the classroom, UISD is recognizing graduates who have dedicated their time to improving the community.

UISD established the League of Legends program to recognize graduates who have used what they have learned while at the district to make significant contributions.

Anyone in the community can nominate a candidate for this prestigious honor.

This distinguished alumni award is given to individuals representing three required characteristics including career accomplishments, outstanding service to others, and philanthropic efforts.

The deadline for submission is Monday, January 13th.

For more information, you can call 956-473-6201.