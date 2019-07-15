UISD accepting applications for uniform vouchers

A local school district is making sure its students are dressed for success during the upcoming school year.

The United Independent School District is accepting applications for the Standardized Dress Assistance Program at the Student Activity Complex (SAC).

As part of the program, the district provides vouchers to the parents so that students can receive uniforms free of charge.

Applications will be accepted on Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Before the doors opened, parents were lined up outside the facility for the event.

In order to qualify for the program, your child must be registered at UISD for the 2019-2020 school year.

Parents must bring a copy of their W2 forms or income tax in order to qualify.

UISD says they have been offering this program to help low-income families purchase uniforms without the burden of paying out of pocket.

Once approved, parents will receive a copy of the uniform voucher which is good for 60 days.

It also comes with a list of stores where it can be redeemed.

Each uniform voucher is redeemable for one uniform per student.

In 2018, UISD provided over 3,500 uniforms to students.