UISD and LISD Easter weekend schedules

UISD students and teachers will take a break from online learning both Friday and Monday.



However, Laredo ISD has scheduled real time instruction for their students and teachers on Friday.

Source: MGN online

LISD encourages all of their students to log on and be counted for attendance.

They are asking that students complete their assignments and turn them in on a daily basis.



On Monday, April 13th students and teachers at Laredo ISD do have the day off, it is a district holiday. Therefore, no real time instruction is scheduled for that day.

Laredo ISD will also be providing free Grab and Go curbside meal service on Monday.

Families are reminded to follow all of the social distancing and face covering mandates put out by the City.