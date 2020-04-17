UISD and LISD continue remainder of school year at home

Following orders from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, both Laredo and United ISD have now suspended classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

In a statement received by Laredo ISD, Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios says they recognize the shared responsibility they have in protecting the safety and well-being of their students and employees.



While their campuses may be closed, LISD will continue to support their students and parents through their online distance learning service.



Meanwhile, United ISD is advising their students and parents to continue following through with the assignments and instructional materials provided on the remote online instructional program.



Both school districts ask parents to give them a call if they have any questions.