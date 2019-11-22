UISD announces Gloria Rendon as Deputy Superintendent

A local school district has appointed one of its own to the new deputy superintendent for administration and operations.

The UISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Roberto J. Santos has announced Gloria Rendon as the new deputy.

Rendon is no stranger to the school district.

She has been with UISD for 28 years with an extensive background in education.

For the past four years, she has served UISD as the associate superintendent for administration. In her early years, she served as an educator, a counselor, and assistant principal.

Rendon’s passion for being an educator has helped advance the district’s academic success and nurture youngsters on their journey in life.

As the deputy superintendent, Mrs. Rendon will assume the role of Superintendent during Mr. Santos’ absence. She will also be responsible for the day to day administrative operations and oversight of departments. She will also provide support to school based and district level administrators and general support of the decision making process.

Rendon will assume her newly appointed position immediately.

Congratulations to her on this new position!