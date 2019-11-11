UISD announces classes will continue as scheduled

UISD has released the following statement:

Dear parents and guardians of United independent school district,

All schools and administrative offices will be open tomorrow Tuesday, November 12, 2019 under normal hours of operation.

Please note that due to the announced low temperatures, United ISD has taken precautionary measures of testing heating equipment at all campuses and facilities to ensure safe and comfortable learning environments.

Please dress your child using layers of appropriate clothing to keep warm during transport to and from school.

Thank you.