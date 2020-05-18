UISD announces two part graduation ceremony

United ISD has announced how they will handle graduation ceremonies for United High School.



Because of the size of the graduating class, the district has decided that it will split the commencement exercise into two separate events.

File photo: United High School

District officials say there are just over 1,100 graduates this year, which makes it too large to manage crowd control and ensure safety measures are followed.



They also want to stress that just because ceremonies are being divided in two days, families will still only be allowed two tickets per family.



Also different this year is that students will not be crossing the stage when their name is called. instead when called they will stand to be recognized.

All students will be required to wear face masks as well as all guests entering the field.

"Is this the ceremony that we want to have, no, of course not," said Gloria Rendon. "We're used to bringing 10 to 12,000 people into the Sames Arena, we know its not the same, but times are not the same either. So what we are looking at is for the safety and security of all of our students, diplomas will be distributed to the students on their chairs, they're not walking across the stage so the ceremony itself is a little different."

The graduation dates are as follows:

On Thursday, June 25th graduates with last names "A" through "L" will have their commencement, and then on Friday, June 26th graduates with last names "M" through "Z" will have theirs.



Another change graduates will see is for the first time students will be able to decorate their cap.



Officials say this will allow them to be recognized by family members in the audience.