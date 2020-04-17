UISD asks parents to register for new school year online

While classes have now been suspended for the rest of the year, United Independent School District announces registration for next school year will begin next week.

Online registration for the 2020-2021 school year begins Monday, April 20th on the parent portal.



The district has added a way for parents to submit their identification and proof of residency as image files without actually having to go to the school campus in person.

And for parents without internet access, there are options the district has put in place.

"Don't have access to a computer or don't have access to the account line, they can call the campus first, and they will be able to provide some kind of assistance there," said Joe Almazan, Director of Admissions. "Or they can call our office at 473-6349 and we'll be able to provide additional assistance."

Families new to the district will be able to pre-register new students through the portal by clicking the "register new family" portal beginning on May 4th.