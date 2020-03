UISD is advising parents that their open house events have been canceled due to concerns over Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The school district was scheduled to have an open house at its elementary schools on Thursday, March 12th and Friday, March 13th; however, after concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.

Parents who have made arrangements to visit their child’s school will still be welcomed.

UISD will advise parents as soon as an alternate date has been finalized.