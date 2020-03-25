UISD confirms a COVID-19 case works at United High School

UISD has released the following statement concerning a COVID-19 case who is an employee at one of their high schools:

"March 25, 2020

Dear United High School Family,

The City of Laredo Health Department (CLHD) notified United ISD officials that a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus- COVID-19 is an employee from United High School.

It was determined through their investigation, that not all students and staff are at risk, and exposure via direct contact is limited to a small group of individuals that will be contacted directly the City of Laredo Health Department with further instructions, including being asked to self-monitor, screen their temperature, and stay home until March 27, 2020.

The CLHD recommends that all students, parents, and staff abide by the recommendations of the City of Laredo to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

If you are experiencing mild flu-like symptoms, please stay home and treat these symptoms as you would any other flu/cold like illness in the past.

If symptoms become unmanageable, call your medical provider, or if symptoms worsen, call 911. For any questions, comments or concerns please contact the City of Laredo Health Department's 24/7 COVID-19 hotline (956) 795-4954.

We appreciate your cooperation during this time. We are a strong community and we will continue to support and care for each other.

Respectfully, Roberto J. Santos"