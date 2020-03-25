UISD confirms one COVID-19 case works at middle school

United Independent School District released the following statement confirming that a local COVID-19 case is an employee from one of their middle schools:

"March 25, 2020

Dear Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School Family,

The City of Laredo Health Department (CLHD) notified United ISD officials that a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus- COVID-19 is an employee at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School.

It was determined through the CLHD investigation that the onset of symptoms was during Spring Break; therefore, there was absolutely no exposure at the LBV Middle School Campus.

The City of Laredo Health Department is recommending no further actions from students, parents or staff.

CLHD stresses the importance of practicing social distancing and good hygiene during this time.

If you are experiencing mild flu-like symptoms, please stay home and treat these symptoms as you would any other flu/cold like illness in the past. If symptoms become unmanageable, call your medical provider, or if symptoms worsen, call 911.

For any questions, comments or concerns please contact the City of Laredo Health Department's 24/7 COVID-19 hotline (956) 795-4954.

We appreciate your cooperation during this time. We are a strong community and we will continue to support and care for each other.

Sincerely, Roberto J. Santos"