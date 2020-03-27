UISD discusses plans for the remainder of the school year

No major changes will be made for parents of students who attend UISD schools.

The UISD Board of Trustees held an emergency teleconference meeting on Thursday to talk about the disruptions the coronavirus situations is causing.

For now, district officials say the plan that is in place will continue.

Students will be out of school through the remainder of next week.

Officials say they will re-evaluate that decision as circumstances warrant.

They are scheduling a special meeting next week to re-visit the issue.

As far as commencement exercises are concerned, district officials say they will go on as planned.

However, they do admit that it may be necessary to push commencement exercises to June or July.