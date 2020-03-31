UISD elementary campuses to distribute instruction materials

United ISD’s elementary campuses will begin distribution of supplemental workbooks and instructional materials.

"United ISD is fully committed to keeping our students and parents up to date with the tools that will continue to facilitate their educational growth during the unprecedented times in which we live.

As such, United ISD has set up two separate dates for elementary campuses where parents can pick up these instructional materials for their children.

This Friday, April 3, 2020, parents may pick up supplemental instructional materials at the following campuses: Bonnie Garcia Elementary, Matias De Llano Elementary, Col. Santos Benavides Elementary, San Isidro Elementary, Trautmann Elementary, Juarez Lincoln Elementary, Kazen Elementary, Kennedy Zapata Elementary, and Zaffirini Elementary.

On Monday, April 6, 2020, parents may pick up supplemental instructional materials at the remainder of the elementary campuses: Arndt Elementary, Borchers Elementary, Centeno Elementary, Clark Elementary, Cuellar Elementary, Fasken Elementary, Finley Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Gutierrez Elementary, Killam Elementary, Malakoff Elementary, Muller Elementary, Newman Elementary, Nye Elementary, Perez Elementary, Prada Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Ruiz Elementary, Salinas Elementary, and Veterans Memorial Elementary.

In an effort to keep our students and families safe, each individual campus will contact parents with a time frame for instructional material pick-up.

Please look out for a phone call, email, or messages through UISD Messenger, Class Dojo, or Remind.

If you have any questions, please contact the District’s call center at 956-473-8000, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. "