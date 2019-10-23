UISD employee under investigation after allegations

An investigation is underway after "serious allegations" regarding a United ISD teacher have come to light.

When asked if the allegations had to do with inappropriate behavior from United High School Teacher Eduardo Gonzalez, the district could not comment the nature of the allegations.

Gonzalez is not only a teacher, but is also a cross country coach for the school.

The district says the allegations were brought forward yesterday.

“I can affirm that the information that came in, came from a reliable source, and what we did is that we don't take these matters lightly,” said David Garcia, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources for UISD. “At the same time we took every appropriate step required by law and reported this to the appropriate agencies.”

Gonzalez has been with the district for ten years, seven of those years he's been at United High School.