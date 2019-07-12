UISD employees to receive pay raise

Teachers and employees at a local school district are jumping for joy after the board unanimously approved a pay raise which will make their pockets a little more greener this school year.

On Thursday the UISD Board met at the Student Activity Complex to discuss how much of an increase they should receive.

Rene De La Vina, the president of the Texas State Teacher’s Association in Laredo says the pay increase is at $52,200 for beginning teacher’s which is pretty good for the new generation of educators.

De La Vina adds that this is not good for just new teachers but for all employees over at UISD.

A $2,800 pay increase will be given to teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with less than five years of service and $3,100 to those with more than six years.

In addition to the educators, bus drivers, clerks, and all other paraprofessionals will receive a five percent pay increase.

Although the district has issued raises every year, this time it’s more than the previous years.

There will be an increase of $5 a month to health insurance costs which is an equivalent to 60 dollars a year.

The district’s administration will also see a five percent pay raise, and the same goes for paraprofessionals.