UISD employees to return to work in June

United ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to bring most of their employees back to work on June 1st.

During Tuesday's special Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted to bring back employees that are contracted to work 226 days.



The employees returning to work on June 1st will be assessing campuses and offices to determine when the district could possibly reopen campuses.



The returning employees will have to wear a face mask and follow strict health guidelines like social distancing.