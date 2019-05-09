UISD gives thanks to school nurses

The United Independent School District took the time to give thanks to those who take care of the children when they are in school.

UISD gathered all school nurses and staff members for its annual school nurse luncheon which celebrates all their efforts.

A school nurse’s mission is to tend the children’s needs and make sure they are provided with a healthy learning environment.

Irene Rosales with UISD says the nurses work really hard and take care of the children on a daily basis, so it’s important to thank them for all that they do.

Staff members voted Ruth Hernandez from Borchers Elementary as the health tech of the year.

Cindy Sanchez from LBJ High School was also selected by her peers as School Nurse of the Year.