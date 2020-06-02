UISD high school returns prom money to parents

A UISD high school is returning prom money to parents and students.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prom was cancelled for all high school students.



United South High School principal said they had to come up with a procedure to return their money.



Parents lined up Tuesday outside of the school for the pick up and were notified before through Facebook and other outlets.

"If they can't come today, definitely our goal is to give everyone their money if they made a deposit or if they did pay for their ticket," said Principal Adriana Ramirez. "If they couldn't come by the school, they can call us and we can make arrangements for them."

Ramirez says the students must show their ID and a receipt if they missed Tuesday's event to receive their reimbursement.



Seven hundred and fifty students are graduating from United South High School this year.