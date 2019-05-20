UISD holds K-9 competition

The United Independent School District Police Department held a competition for its top dogs over the weekend.

On Friday, a total of 40 teams competed including Border Patrol, the Laredo Police Department, LISD, along with law enforcement from Victoria and Pearsall.

The event featured several exercises but the purpose of the competition was for the K-9s to find as many narcotics as possible and accumulate points depending on their findings.

UISD K9 handler Ben Bondock says the importance of having a canine is to deter the presence of narcotics on school grounds as well as on the streets.

The K-9s have to undergo specific training and certifications which they have to maintain throughout the year

The competition is held every year and law enforcement agencies say it’s a great way to get together and compare their trainings with each other.