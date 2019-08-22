UISD holds Media Appreciation Luncheon

United ISD is giving thanks to the local media, including KGNS and our sister station Telemundo Laredo.

On Wednesday, the school district held a special luncheon for all Laredo media.

It was their way of celebrating and showing appreciation for the ongoing partnership between the district and local communicators.

Speakers at the luncheon spoke about the important role the media plays when district officials need to disseminate important information to the community, parents, and students.

During the presentation, district officials announced their 'A rating' by the Texas Education Agency for the second consecutive year.