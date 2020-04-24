United Day holds drive by parade to honor students

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of teachers hosted a small parade for students who received special recognition this month.
United Day School hosted an "All Around Character Citizen" parade for students while practicing social distancing.
The teachers gathered at the school and then followed each other as they visited 20 student's homes, displaying posters and cheering them on as they peeked out doors and windows.
The teachers tell us they are proud of the students and wanted to celebrate this positive achievement.