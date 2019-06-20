UISD hosting role playing communication workshop

A local educator is looking to help people learn problem-solving skills by putting themselves into other people's shoes.

High school teacher Marco Franco will be holding a free workshop on communication this weekend.

The goal is to help people solve problems by taking on different perspectives through role-playing.

Franco feels many issues stem from a lack of communication where people are so absorbed in technology they have forgotten how to simply talk things out with family members and other people in their lives.

Franco says lack of communication not only creates resentment and also separation but sometimes finding the right approach can iron things out.

The free workshop is this Saturday in the 1200 block of Sapphire Court from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, you can send a message to teatrodeencuentro@gmail.com.