UISD investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior

The United Independent School District is investigating allegations regarding a possible inappropriate behavior between a now-former employee and a student.

In a statement the district says that a person identified as Ruth Vasquez is the former employee of the district.

At this time they haven't been able to confirm through their own investigation that an inappropriate relationship took place between her and any UISD student.

The district released a statement saying that the safety of its students is of their utmost priority and that they take all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously.

They say the community can rest assured that any employee establishes an inappropriate relationship with a student will face termination and that the district will cooperate with law enforcement authorities.