UISD investigating inappropriate relationship allegations of former employee

United ISD is currently investigating allegations about a possible inappropriate behavior between a now former employee and a student.

In a statement, the district says that a person identified as Ruth Vasquez is the former employee of the district.

At the present time, they haven't been able to confirm through their own investigation that an inappropriate relationship took place between her and any UISD student.

The district says in their statement that the safety of their students is of their utmost priority and that they take all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously.

They say the community can rest assured that any employee that establishes an inappropriate relationship with a student will face termination and that the district will cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

Below is their statement:

“United ISD can confirm that Ms. Vazquez is a former employee of the school district. At present time, the district has been unable to confirm via its own investigation that an inappropriate relationship took place between Ms. Vazquez and any UISD student. The safety of our students is our utmost priority, and we take all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously. The community can rest assured that any UISD employee who establishes an inappropriate relationship with a student will face termination and that the district will cooperate with law enforcement authorities.”