UISD issues warning about student vaping

In light of the recent headlines regarding the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes, one school district is taking serious actions to protect students’ health.

This week, the United Independent School District sent a letter home to parents explaining how vaping devices can look like everyday items.

The school district is asking parents to keep a close eye on their children and the contents of their backpack.

Next week parents can also attend a parenting session where they can learn what to look out for.

Annette Perez with UISD says, next Wednesday, they are going to have a parenting session of drug awareness at Gonzalez Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

District officials are also inviting students and parents to report any suspicious activity regarding vaping to campus Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.