UISD looking to acquire PPE for school returns

School districts across the state are working on the task on how will they open campuses for the new school year.

For example, United ISD is looking at several proposals to bring to the school board.



One of those proposals is going out for bids for PPE. There is currently an open bid for 150,000 face masks and gloves per week to be used when school starts.



According to the school district, this proposal will allow them to have an idea on how much it will cost if students and staff would wear face masks when they return to school.



Currently the bid is still open and there is no specific information about the cost.



But once they get it, staff will present the proposal to the school board for review.