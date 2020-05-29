UISD looking to acquire PPE for students and staff

Earlier this month, we told you how school districts across the state are working hard to develop a plan on how to open campuses this fall.

We've been told United ISD is looking into several proposals.



One proposal is to provide PPE for all students, teachers, faculty, and staff.



At the time, the district was looking to purchase 150,000 face masks per week in both adult and children's sizes. That together with gloves and a one-time purchase of face shields.



According to the UISD purchasing director, they received 69 responses from businesses, 16 of those are from local entities.