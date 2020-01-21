UISD looking to educate staff on how to stop the bleed

A local school district is teaching its employees how to properly apply a tourniquet in the event of an emergency.

When a person is in need of medical care, it is always good to know what the proper procedures are to render aid.

UISD is educating its teachers, paraprofessionals, and staff on how they can potentially save a life.

Whenever someone is bleeding out from a severe wound, every second is crucial.

UISD officials took part in a special training that shows them the proper steps on applying a tourniquet when someone has been injured and is bleeding out.