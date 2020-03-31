UISD offering counseling services to local families

A local school district is looking to help students who are having a difficult time coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

UISD has decided to set up counseling services for students and parents to make sure that the UISD family is well taken care of both emotionally and mentally.

As a result of the stress the COVID-19 outbreak has caused, UISD’s Counseling Department has set up a page on its website as well as a call center where parents can seek counseling services for themselves and their children.

For more information you can call the center at 956-473-8070, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or you can head on over to click here