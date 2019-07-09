UISD offering free uniform vouchers

With the start of the new school year just a couple of months away, UISD is looking help parents dress their child for success.

File photo: School uniforms

Starting on July 15th through the 17th, UISD will be issuing vouchers that are good for one free school uniform.

Through the Dress Assistance Program, parents can submit applications which must be approved by a district official.

The district says students must be enrolled at UISD before applying.

UISD says parents can bring in their tax return forms or food stamp or recent pay stub to see if they qualify for free uniform vouchers.

Applications will be accepted at the SAC rooms one and two from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

